Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The incident took place over the weekend during Elche's match

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby has demanded ‘strong sanctions’ after suffering racist abuse last weekend.

The incident involving the 27-year-old took place during Elche’s Segunda Division clash away to Sporting Gijón on Saturday. Diaby was an unused substitute on the day but still dealt ‘racist insults’ from an individual in the stand, while the El Molinón encounter took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage from the stadium shows Diaby questioning the individual directly in an admirably calm and passionate manner. The ex-PNE, Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday man can be seen making a praying gesture towards the stand.

The incident is said to have been reported to the referee and the game was brought to a halt. Diaby reportedly pointed out the number of children in close proximity to the offender. His claim was confirmed by the Unidad Central Operativa after a official complaint was made to the police

Diaby posted on X: ‘Although they do not represent the @RealSporting fans, receiving racist insults in 2025 forces me to point out the culprits and demand strong sanctions. Thanks to my team mates and the club for their support and to all of you for your messages.’

Elche boss Eder Sarabia said post-match: "One of the first things that must be eliminated from the world of football, of sport, and of this society. We appreciate you deeply, Bambo. We are fortunate to have someone like you on our team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bambo Diaby scored one goal for PNE - in the FA Cup | Camera Sport

Diaby signed for PNE in January 2022 on a short-term deal and then agreed a two-year contract at the end of May. In total he scored one goal in 25 appearances for Preston before moving on to Sheffield Wednesday. He turned out 36 times for the Owls and joined Elche in August 2024.

‘Despicable behaviour’

Elche’s club statement read: ‘Elche Club Fútbol strongly condemns the racist shouts and attitudes suffered by our player Bambo Diaby, who at the end of the match against Real Sporting de Gijón had to endure offensive gestures from the stands. This despicable behaviour should not be allowed anywhere in the world, and much less in a sporting arena.

‘The Club, in its firm and unanimous stance against racism, xenophobia and violence, is completely opposed to these attitudes and has reported the situation to the La Liga match director and the National Police officers present at the El Molinón-Enrique Castro 'Quini' stadium. Thanks to their determined action, a fan has been identified, using the UCO images.

‘At Elche CF we support and back our footballer Bambo Diaby after this unpleasant situation that should not tarnish the dignity of the Real Sporting de Gijón fans, but that does require an exemplary sanction for those who have this type of attitude, with the aim of not repeating it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gijon’s statement read: ‘Real Sporting de Gijón strongly condemns any type of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football, and deeply regrets the situation suffered by Elche CF player Bambo Diaby at the end of the match on matchday 23 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION.

‘After viewing the images, Real Sporting has identified a season ticket holder responsible for making a racist gesture and will proceed to expel this fan following the relevant steps of the ongoing investigation.’