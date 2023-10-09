Preston North End’s Championship rivals Birmingham City have parted company with manager John Eustace despite winning their last two fixtures.

The Blues are sixth in the table after wins over Huddersfield Town and West Brom but in a statement the club claimed “it is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club,” before annoucing Eustace’s departure.

The ex-Watford player has immediately been linked with the Rangers vacancy, shooting to the top of the bookmakers odds for the Ibrox hotseat.

Birmingham’s statement in full read: “It is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club. With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with Head Coach, John Eustace.

“Eustace departs after 15 months in charge, having helped to stabilise and strengthen the Club on the pitch following his appointment in July 2022. In his first season at the helm, he guided the team to a 17th-place finish, securing Sky Bet Championship status with three games remaining.

“During his time at St. Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances. The Club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.

“A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace. The Club will be issuing no further comment at this time.”

Preston have enjoyed a strong start to the Championship season and sit fourth in the table despite losing their last three games. They beat Birmingham last month, recording a 2-1 win at Deepdale with a Krystian Bielik own goal and a Milutin Osmajic winner helping them come from behind to claim all three points.

Following Eustace’s departure, former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has reportedly agreed a deal to become the next manager of the Championship club. On Sunday, Rooney mutually agreed to leave his position as D.C. United head coach after they missed out on the MLS play-offs for a fourth consecutive year despite a 2-0 win over New York City FC.