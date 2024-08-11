Just shy of 18,000 fans were inside Deepdale on Friday night, as Preston North End hosted Sheffield United.
The Blades ran out 0-2 winners, on the opening night of the 2024/25 Championship campaign. It was Chris Wilder’s side who hit the front on 12 minutes, when Oliver Arblaster saw his shot from the edge of the box deflect into the far corner. Not long after the restart, Gustavo Hamer lobbed Freddie Woodman from distance - to double the visitors’ lead.
Here is our first fan gallery of the campaign from Deepdale.
