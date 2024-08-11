19 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 17,948 watch Sheffield United opener

By George Hodgson
Published 11th Aug 2024, 14:34 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 15:58 GMT

Sheffield United triumphed 0-2 at Deepdale on Friday night

Just shy of 18,000 fans were inside Deepdale on Friday night, as Preston North End hosted Sheffield United.

The Blades ran out 0-2 winners, on the opening night of the 2024/25 Championship campaign. It was Chris Wilder’s side who hit the front on 12 minutes, when Oliver Arblaster saw his shot from the edge of the box deflect into the far corner. Not long after the restart, Gustavo Hamer lobbed Freddie Woodman from distance - to double the visitors’ lead.

Here is our first fan gallery of the campaign from Deepdale.

1. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-2 Sheffield United

Getty Images

2. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-2 Sheffield United

CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-2 Sheffield United

CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-2 Sheffield United

CameraSport - Alex Dodd

