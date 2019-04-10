Preston North End set to receive an official approach from West Bromwich Albion for manager Alex Neil

West Bromwich Albion are ready to try and lure Preston North End manager Alex Neil to the Hawthorns over the coming days.

Neil has emerged as Albion's No.1 choice to fill their head coach vacancy and the Midlands outfit reportedly want him ahead of the play-offs.

Preston manager Alex Neil

The Daily Telegraph have reported that the Baggies will offer £650,000 compensation for Neil in an official approach early next week.

North End face Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday and it is believed the hosts will wait until after then to try and do a deal.

It is understood that there has not been any official contact as yet between WBA and Preston.

And the £650,000 compensation offer being reported would fall short of what North End want.

Neil is on a rolling contract at Deepdale which means he is never out of contract.

There are compensation figures written into the contract, both for if a club comes in for Neil and working the other way - should they want to dispense with his services.

Three times over the last few weeks, Neil has brushed aside the speculation linking him with Albion.

The Scotsman spoke on those terms at a recent fans' forum and twice more at pre-match press conferences.

Neil was appointed North End manager in July 2017, succeeding Simon Grayson who left to join Sunderland.

He guided PNE to a seventh place finish last season, while they were right in play-off contention this year until three successive defeats since the international break.

Albion have James Shan in caretaker charge at the moment following the sacking of Darren Moore last month.

He won his first three games but has seen them lose their last two matches against Millwall and Bristol City.

WBA look secure in the play-off places, with them nine points ahead of seventh place with five games to play.