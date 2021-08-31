Preston North End set for late double swoop on transfer deadline day
Preston North End have reportedly made a double swoop late on deadline day, agreeing to sign St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann on a permanent deal and Cardiff winger Josh Murphy on loan.
Sky Sports claim a £1m deal has been agreed between PNE and the Saints for 21-year-old McCann.
Murphy is said to be coming on a season-long loan.
Although the transfer window shut at 11pm on Tuesday night, clubs have until 1am on Wednesday to complete moves if a deal sheet is submitted.
If the deals are done, it would take PNE's summer recruitment to eight players.
Earlier in the window, Sepp van den Berg, Liam Lindsay, Izzy Brown, Matthew Olosunde, Jamie Thomas and Daniel Iversen signed.
