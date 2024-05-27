The price of a Preston North End season card has slightly increased for next season - but the Lilywhites’ remains one of the cheapest in the English Football League.

Supporters will pay around an extra 5% to secure their Deepdale seat for 2024/25. It works out at less than £13 a game, though, if a fan signs up before Monday, 17 June. Early bird prices were made available from Monday, 13 May. And the prices will also be locked in, for the following 2025/26 campaign.