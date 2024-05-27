The price of a Preston North End season card has slightly increased for next season - but the Lilywhites’ remains one of the cheapest in the English Football League.
Supporters will pay around an extra 5% to secure their Deepdale seat for 2024/25. It works out at less than £13 a game, though, if a fan signs up before Monday, 17 June. Early bird prices were made available from Monday, 13 May. And the prices will also be locked in, for the following 2025/26 campaign.
How does PNE’s price compare to the rest of the EFL, then? Well, as per data gathered by @LowerTiers - on X - it’s one of the most affordable out there. Here are the 17 cheapest adult season cards on offer, across the Championship, League One and League Two...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.