The 17 'cheapest' EFL season tickets as Preston North End, Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic feature

By George Hodgson
Published 26th May 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 05:00 BST

PNE season cards remain on sale at early bird prices

The price of a Preston North End season card has slightly increased for next season - but the Lilywhites’ remains one of the cheapest in the English Football League.

Supporters will pay around an extra 5% to secure their Deepdale seat for 2024/25. It works out at less than £13 a game, though, if a fan signs up before Monday, 17 June. Early bird prices were made available from Monday, 13 May. And the prices will also be locked in, for the following 2025/26 campaign.

How does PNE’s price compare to the rest of the EFL, then? Well, as per data gathered by @LowerTiers - on X - it’s one of the most affordable out there. Here are the 17 cheapest adult season cards on offer, across the Championship, League One and League Two...

1. Fleetwood Town - £189

Photo Sales

2. Bromley FC - £197

Photo Sales

3. Morecambe FC - £199

Photo Sales

4. Bolton Wanderers - £249

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Season ticketsEFLCharlton AthleticCardiff City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.