PNE fans | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE take on Luton Town this weekend in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in charge

Preston North End have put 2024/25 season cards back on sale, following the appointment of manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The Lilywhites have had a turbulent start to the season, with Ryan Lowe leaving his job after the opening game against Sheffield United. Interim boss Mike Marsh then stepped down last weekend, after losing 3-0 at Swansea City.

PNE moved quickly to get Heckingbottom in the building. He has three days to work with the team, ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Luton Town. And, fans now have been given a 10 day period - between August 21 and August 31 - to get themselves a season card.

At Heckingbottom’s unveiling, director Peter Ridsdale said: “You just touched on the fans for Saturday, and Paul did. We are going to announce that we’re reopening an opportunity to buy a season ticket, for the next 10 days, at a cheaper price - to say: ‘Let’s get behind us for the new chapter’.

“If anyone was in any doubts to renew, or had reasons which were personal to them, there is an opportunity to now buy a ticket until a week on Saturday - at a cheaper price than match-by-match. It can just demonstrate the backing for Paul, Stuart and the club.”