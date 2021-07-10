Preston North End score eight in rearranged behind closed doors clash with Bamber Bridge

Heavy rain on Saturday morning and over lunchtime led to the postponement of the friendly clash at Brig's Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Despite the best efforts of the Brig groundstaff and volunteers to clear two big areas of standing water off the pitch, the playing surface was deemed unplayable at 2pm.

The game was moved to PNE's Euxton training ground and played behind closed doors.

Preston North End youngsters Noah Mawene and Josh Seary

North End were 4-1 to the good at half-time, second-year scholar Lewis Leigh giving them a 16th minute lead.

Brad Potts, Tom Barkhuizen and Noah Mawene then struck three goals in the space of three minutes, Mawene - on as a substitute for Joe Rodwell-Grant in a pre-planned change - set up the goals for Potts and Barkhuizen.

Jamie Thomas pulled a goal back for Brig just before the interval.

The first-half XI lined-up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer and Josh Earl in a three-man defence. Joe Rafferty and Barkhuizen operated as wing-backs.

PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy changed the full side at half-time, the second-half team playing a 4-1-3-2 diamond.

First-year scholar Josh Seary played at right-back, while Adam O'Reilly featured in midfield after returning from a loan spell at Waterford.

Josh Harrop put North End 5-1 ahead with a free-kick, then Sean Maguire struck a sixth.

Thomas scored a second goal for Brig, before Maguire found the net again seven minutes from time.

With three minutes left, Mark Yeates reduced the arrears with a third goal for Jamie Milligan's side.

North End's eighth goal came in stoppage-time through Emil Riis

PNE (first half): Rudd, van den Berg, Bauer, Earl, Rafferty, Ledson, Leigh, Barkhuizen, Potts, Sinclair, Rodwell-Grant (Mawene 23).

PNE (second half): Hudson, Seary (Coulton 76), Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Whiteman, Bayliss, O'Reilly, Harrop, Maguire, Riis.