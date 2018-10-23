Preston North End's youngsters see off Burnley with penalty shoot-out win in Lancashire Cup

Preston North End’s Under 18s reached the semi-finals of the Lancashire FA Professional Youth Cup in dramatic fashion on Tuesday afternoon.

Jimmy Corcoran was Preston North End's penalty shoot-out hero. Picture: Dave Kendall/PNEFC

The Lilywhites youngsters reached the last four with a penalty shoot-out win over Burnley at UCLan Sports Arena, prevailing 7-6 after the game had ended 0-0 in normal time.

Republic of Ireland youth international Jimmy Corcoran made a crucial save before Louis Potts stepped up and scored the winning penalty.

The side included midfielders Jack Baxter and Adam O’Reilly, both of whom have been in and around the first team, as well as Josh Earl’s younger brother Lewis.