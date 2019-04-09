Preston North End's Gentry Day film to get a screening before the Leeds United game tonight

A film about Preston North End's Gentry Day will be shown on the big screen at Deepdale ahead of tonight's clash with Leeds United.

The 20-minute documentary looks at the history of PNE's annual act of remembrance and features interviews with North End supporters about what the occasion means to them.

Preston supporters on Gentry Day at Craven Cottage in 2017

It has been made by Wet Zebra Media in association with the University of Central Lancashire.

And it very much a film made about PNE fans by PNE fans - one of the directors is Martin Baker, a lifelong North End follower.

Baker said: "On one level, Gentry Day is a big party at an away fixture chosen by the fans, with bowler hats and other types of fancy dress.

"But it’s more than that. Gentry Day’s evolved into a football Mardi Gras, a form of remembrance and thanksgiving for terrace friendships and memories of fellow fans, players and servants of Preston North End who have passed away."

Gentry Day at Bolton in 2018

The story of this once-a-season event is told through the voices of the fans, using studio-recorded interviews and social media material from North End followers who participated in the project by using the hashtag #GentryDay.

The narrative traces the origins of Gentry Day from the 1970s through to its modern manifestations of party-cum-wake, sparked into life as they were by the tragic early death of a prominent PNE supporter.

A North End spokesman said: " Gentry Day is a special part of the season and day we all look forward to.

"It’s more than football – it’s a celebration of community, and the bond between the club and its fans.

“We’re delighted to screen the film, made by a team of true North End fans in association with UCLan."

The screening will start at 6.30pm.

This year's Gentry Day is on Saturday when North End make the trip to the Hawthorns to play West Bromwich Albion.

PNE's 2,700 allocation for the game sold out in 24 hours.