Preston North End, Ryan Lowe, Swansea City and sports therapist all charged by the FA

Preston North End and manager Ryan Lowe has been charged by the EFL after a melee broke out between the Lilywhites and Swansea City last Wednesday.

By Tom Sandells
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:44 BST

The Swans have also been charged by the FA, like North End, for failing to ensure their players and bench occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The altercation between both sets of players and staff was sparked by a coming together of Lowe and already substituted Swansea midfielder Joe Allen. The two became engaged in a heated and physical exchange that ended with both being sent off.

A statement from the EFL, on Tuesday read: “Swansea City AFC and Preston North End FC have been charged following their EFL Championship game on Wednesday 19 April.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe looks on after trouble broke out between him and Swansea City's Joe Allen
“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure that their players and/or bench occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative and/or violent behaviour during the 89th minute.

“Preston North End FC manager Ryan Lowe and sports therapist Colin Ashcroft have been charged for alleged improper and/or violent behaviour at that time too.

“Swansea City AFC, Preston North End FC, Ryan Lowe and Colin Ashcroft all have until Thursday 27 April to provide their respective response.”

Bambo Diaby has also been charged by the FA for violent conduct that wasn’t spotted by the match officials at the time. He was given his ban last Friday, in the build up to the Blackburn Rovers draw. Diaby is now banned for four games – due to having already been sent off this season, against Middlesbrough – ending his season early.

