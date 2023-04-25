Preston North End, Ryan Lowe, Swansea City and sports therapist all charged by the FA

The Swans have also been charged by the FA, like North End, for failing to ensure their players and bench occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The altercation between both sets of players and staff was sparked by a coming together of Lowe and already substituted Swansea midfielder Joe Allen. The two became engaged in a heated and physical exchange that ended with both being sent off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the EFL, on Tuesday read: “Swansea City AFC and Preston North End FC have been charged following their EFL Championship game on Wednesday 19 April.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe looks on after trouble broke out between him and Swansea City's Joe Allen

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure that their players and/or bench occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative and/or violent behaviour during the 89th minute.

“Preston North End FC manager Ryan Lowe and sports therapist Colin Ashcroft have been charged for alleged improper and/or violent behaviour at that time too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Swansea City AFC, Preston North End FC, Ryan Lowe and Colin Ashcroft all have until Thursday 27 April to provide their respective response.”