That is that, then. The start to the 2024/25 season was always going to be crucial for Ryan Lowe, but there is surely nobody who expected this to be done and dusted after game one. When does that ever happen? Last Friday was quite a remarkable evening. Not in the sense of a very predictable full time score line, but a manager being booed off the pitch on August 9. From the outside the whole thing will look barmy, odd, unhinged. This was 125 games though, not one. And, as has come to light since, Lowe - in his own mind - was simply finished.

The Liverpudlian always vowed to leave if he could not take Preston North End any further, and he has stuck to his word on that front. Did it take a 0-2 defeat to relegated Sheffield United for that to sink in, or did he already know? Could this have been done three months ago? Only he can answer that, really. While there is a sense of admiration at someone holding their hands up, the timing for the Lilywhites is far from ideal. PNE, as a proud manager-backing football club, were never going to dismiss Lowe after a 10th placed finish in the Championship - irrespective of concerning, underlying metrics and evident fan frustration.

Of course, the irony is that the decision was ultimately taken out of their hands. You got the sense that perception and profile always mattered greatly to Lowe, and moving on now does not damage either of those things too much: 13th, 12th and 10th. It had become nasty in the end, almost personal. The supporters were no longer with the manager. Lowe prides himself on resilience and being made of the tough stuff, but there is rarely any coming back from that point. It felt like end game territory in December 2023, but a shock win over Leeds United bought some time and after beating Bristol City, the Lilywhites had a strong couple of months.

Arguably, the most enjoyable, entertaining, certainly harmonious period under Lowe was his first six months. PNE were lifted; the vibes were great. With Cameron Archer on board, belief oozed around the place. After that, it was a steady decline: a dismal home campaign in 2022/23 and two hideous runs of form last season. There were good times: Blackpool x2, Blackburn x2, Stoke, Norwich, West Brom. Had Preston been able to get Archer back, or Tom Cannon the year after, who knows? But maybe PNE were always dreaming in both instances.

Lowe’s North End never appeared to be on a smooth path. Consistency continued to elude the team, who would either be totally off the pace or delivering epic moments. And when it was bad, it was really bad. In the end, patience ran out on the terraces; there was no goodwill left. The wing-back system went on, but was never adequately recruited for. Lowe’s side grafted and fought and came up with quality at times. Punters just had no idea what they were going to see on a match day, while the lack of pace and skill within the team made for turgid viewing. Seeing Liam Millar - by no means the finished article, but a player who excited - move to Hull City for a reported £1.5m, may have been the final straw for some. Not to mention Alan Browne.

Where are PNE left? It’s a farcical situation, quite embarrassing that this has unfolded after a full pre-season. What on earth are Sam Greenwood, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Stefan Thordarson thinking? It’s not a good look, but time waits for no man and a crucial decision now needs to be made. Peter Ridsdale always says he is prepared to bring in the next one - down to work it is. You would say there is pressure on PNE’s director to get this one right, but is there?

It’s hard to envisage any radical off-the-field changes or moves anytime soon, despite the owners continuing to fund and, actually, spending more on transfer fees than ever before. There are a few avenues the Lilywhites can go down with their next appointment. Some have been explored; others have not. A sharp tactician, strong communicator and authentic leader are three big boxes to tick - assurances of looking for a flexible coach have been welcomed. One Deepdale chapter has closed and maybe only in time will we know how to truly reflect on it. Right now, it’s all eyes to the future. Uncertain right now; hopefully exciting in time.