Preston North End supporters can now cast their votes for three separate player awards.
Voting is open for Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season (aged 23 and under) and Goal of the Season - for which the Lilywhites have narrowed it down to 12 goals. For the Young POTY award, fans can vote for Kian Best, Layton Stewart, Noah Mawene or Josh Seary. But, the POTY is anyone to make a Championship appearance this season.
With that in mind, we’ve assessed the stand out contenders to scoop the award.
1. Liam Lindsay
The big Scot deserves all the credit he gets, for making himself a mainstay in the PNE team. Lindsay's early days in a North End shirt were tough, but he's an ever-present these days and has put in some excellent performances this season. Last time out at Birmingham City was a horrible one for him, but the reaction from the fan base - to back him - shows the respect he has earned. Lindsay has started every single league game - 39 - and played 90 minutes in 37 of them. His three goals have earned North End 5 points alone, with the last gasp header at Blackburn Rovers an incredible moment.
2. Will Keane
It felt like a solid signing at the time, for a cut-price fee. And Keane has proven to be exactly that - bringing a wealth of experience to the table, along with quality. With 12 goals and three assists to his name, the number seven - despite his reduced game time towards the end of 2023 - deserves to be in the conversation here. Keane, in multiple games, has been an excellent strike partner for Emil Riis and he is always a nuisance for opposition defenders. The striker's performance level has dipped at times, but on the whole he's had a strong individual season and PNE would be far worse off, without his final third contribution.
3. Liam Millar
It remains to be seen whether Liam Millar's time at PNE will go beyond this season, but he's been another important loan signing for North End - and a joy to watch, at times. The Canadian is not the finished article, but plays the game in an infectious way. Ryan Lowe was desperate for a dribbler and Millar has been the spark for Preston, in several games. Five goals and five assists is an impressive contribution, from a wide player in his first Championship season. His match winning goal against Leeds United, on Boxing Day, was a moment of magic.
4. Preston North End's Alan Browne celebrates
The skipper has stepped up this season and put in some huge performances for the team. He has carried out a variety of roles over the course of the campaign and set the tone in games, which Preston have gone on to win. Browne made his 400th appearance for the club back in January and has started 32 matches, scoring four goals and assisting a further three. His headers against Leeds United and Huddersfield Town were magnificent, but that goal away to Blackburn Rovers was a reminder of the quality PNE's skipper possesses.
