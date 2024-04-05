2 . Will Keane

It felt like a solid signing at the time, for a cut-price fee. And Keane has proven to be exactly that - bringing a wealth of experience to the table, along with quality. With 12 goals and three assists to his name, the number seven - despite his reduced game time towards the end of 2023 - deserves to be in the conversation here. Keane, in multiple games, has been an excellent strike partner for Emil Riis and he is always a nuisance for opposition defenders. The striker's performance level has dipped at times, but on the whole he's had a strong individual season and PNE would be far worse off, without his final third contribution.