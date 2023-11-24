Preston North End’s Mads Frokjaer celebrates

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe thinks Mads Frokjaer has been 'terrific' so far - though understands if the Dane has been frustrated.

The Lilywhites snapped up Frokjaer from Odense BK in the summer, for a reported fee of £1.2million. He started the season in the team and scored in the win over Sunderland, before going on to net against Millwall and Ipswich Town. He's picked up a couple of assists, too.

Frokjaer has been in and out of Lowe's team over the course of the campaign, with his off-the-ball work one thing PNE's manager has discussed. The 24-year-old's talent is clear to see though and he is an intriguing character away from the pitch. For that reason, Lowe enjoys working with Frokjaer and admits he hasn't come across a player quite like him before.

"I haven't!" said Lowe. "And he is different in every way, but he's special in every way as well. He is a fantastic character, a fantastic kid and an excellent footballer. He's probably been a bit frustrated at times, when he's played and when he's not played. But, he's not just here for three or six months.

"He's got a long term contract with us and I know every footballer wants to play every game, of course they do. But, he's learning, finding the ropes, has a wicked eye for a pass and he can also score a goal - as we well know. There is more to it than that, but as I say, he's doing terrifically and he's been a breath of fresh air since he came in. So, long may that continue."

Frokjaer himself was asked about his relationship with Lowe on Thursday - having gone to see the Preston boss after being left on the bench against Hull City. The Dane finds North End's manager very different to his last, but not too dissimilar to a previous coach of his.

"My old coach, back home, didn't really speak that much with the players," said Frokjaer. "He didn't really want to give too much information to the players about what they are doing wrong, because he thought people would only then think about the small things.

"It was more of a bigger picture for him, so in that sense it was different. I don't know which I like the most. Every coach is different, but it's nice that you feel you can knock on the door and there are no bad feelings about it. It's just a conversation. Everybody is different.