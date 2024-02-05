Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer

There has been a freshness to Preston North End's attack in recent weeks and manager Ryan Lowe hopes to see it keep thriving.

At half time against Bristol City, in mid-January, Lowe made a triple substitution with the game goalless. Mads Frokjaer, Emil Riis and Will Keane were all introduced and Preston went on to win the game two-nil.

Those three have retained their places in the three games since, with North End starting off with a front two and Frokjaer in the ten. With Liam Millar on the left, Preston have a dangerous quartet of attacking players and Lowe does think it makes for greater entertainment. He knows that the Canadian, though, may want more joy.

"Yeah, we want to be (more entertaining)," said Lowe. "Liam will probably be a bit frustrated that he's not getting more goal scoring opportunities - and he's got to do a lot of defensive work. But, Liam is a young kid still and he's got loads to keep learning. He is going to go and play for the next 10 years - at different levels, in different formations and different positions.

"So, he's learning and he has been very good for us defensively. We know, sometimes, that one switch off - because he is an attacking player - can hurt you. I don't want to put him in that position, when we've got Rob who is more of a defensive one and can fill that void when coming on."

Lowe added: "All we want to try and do is our best for the football club and our fans - me, the staff and players. We will win, draw and lose games - that's the nature of the beast. I always have belief in the players because they are my group of players. All I want to keep doing is instilling the mentality that they are good players and when they perform, they can beat anyone in the division like they have proven."

