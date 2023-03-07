Preston North End: Ryan Lowe explains why Everton loanee Tom Cannon dropped out of his starting 11 for Saturday's game against Watford
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says it was a tactical decision to name Tom Cannon on the bench against Watford.
Troy Parrott and Ched Evans started up front for the Lilywhites in the 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road.
Lowe states the changes were made to utilise the Everton loanee in the second half.
He said: “It was tactical, we looked at Watford and knew we had to keep them at bay by looking after the ball at the top end of the pitch.
“We knew we couldn’t turn them in behind from minute one, and felt we could get Tom (Cannon) in later on in the game.
“He’s not out of the team because of his performances, because he’s been good, he was out for tactical reasons.
“He was coming on in the 60th or 70th minute to get in behind when they were tiring a little bit.
“We got him in a couple of times but probably not enough.
“Ched (Evans) and Troy can hold the ball up, and we needed to make sure we had it to create some chances and allow the wing backs to get involved.
“That’s the reason, it was nothing more than tactical.
“Again, Ryan (Ledson) has been fantastic, and has played a lot of games of late and felt the freshness (of Ben Whiteman) would give us that little bit of impetus in what the lads have been doing, screening Joao Pedro a little bit.
“Obviously Greg (Cunningham) came in as well.
“We could’ve freshened it up more, but the fact of the matter is we didn’t want to change too much because they’ve been doing well.”