Emil Riis celebrates

Preston North End striker Emil Riis feels as though he and Will Keane are improving as a strike force with every game.

The two players were introduced at half time in the eventual 2-0 win over Bristol City, in mid-January. It was goalless at half time, but Keane scored both the goals and Riis made a positive impact on the match - to help PNE pick up a much needed victory. Preston had lost five of their last six games, in all competitions, prior to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mads Frokjaer was the other player introduced at the break, against the Robins. Since then, the trio have started every game with North End collecting seven points from the Leeds, Millwall, Ipswich and Cardiff games. Riis - who got himself on the score sheet last time out - believes the partnership with top scorer Keane is blossoming.

"He's been great," said Riis. "Obviously he's been scoring a lot of goals and I think we complement each other well. I know, more and more, how we are going to move. He's going to go short and I am going to go deep. Hopefully we can just progress like this."

And on Frokjaer's recent performances, Riis added: "Yeah, it is always hard to come to a new country and club. He has taken half-a-year to settle in and he's doing really well now, so I am pleased for him.