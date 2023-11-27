Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has called for more consistency over added time in matches - across all four leagues in England.

The Lilywhites were stung in the 99th minute of Saturday's 1-2 defeat to Cardiff City, with the Bluebirds having only equalised in the 96th minute of the match. Preston had ten men from the 52nd minute and Ike Ugbo dealt the devastating blow with one of the last touches of the game - after Karlan Grant had squeezed home the bizarre leveller.

Lowe's men came agonisingly close to hanging on for a priceless three points, but had to make do with zero come Bobby Madley's full time whistle. North End welcomed four players back from international duty ahead of the clash and the quartet all featured. The amount of time played was one element of frustration for Preston's boss post-match.

"What I will say is that we were dead on our feet on 96 minutes, and then 99 minutes - the referee played three minutes in the first half, when it should've been six," said Lowe. "And then we play nine in the second half. I don't know how long it should've been. The ref told the fourth official at one point that it was seven. But yeah, listen, there are no excuses. We need to do better and we're blowing up a little bit at that point: when we conceded the first one. And then you're thinking 'okay, just see it out'. For them to score with 30 seconds to go, is a kick in the teeth."

And on where the officials got nine minutes from, Lowe said: "You better ask the ref! I don't know and again, I don't make any excuses. Nine minutes at the end, when they told us it was seven, I don't know what went on from then. If truth be known, he probably played over nine because when they scored he probably had to put 30 seconds on. One hundred minutes, I think it's getting a bit beyond a joke at the minute as well.