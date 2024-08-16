Andrew Hughes | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE defender speaks to the Lancashire Post after a turbulent few days at the club

Positive energy is a big thing for Andrew Hughes, especially when wearing a Preston North End shirt. It is something he had started to dearly miss. Still, Monday’s news took the Welshman by surprise - like everyone else. He does not have anything bad to say about former boss Ryan Lowe, who decided it was time to move on last Sunday - with the decision confirmed one day later. But, Hughes hopes the good vibes can soon return at PNE.

“We had a poor end to the season last year,” Hughes told the Lancashire Post. “We can’t beat around the bush with that. Simply, us as players were not good enough. So, maybe it was a hangover from last year and the whole energy change, you could just feel it (against Sunderland).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Even when coming out for the warm-up, the whole atmosphere was just different. And look, it’s one of those things, but it was a nice feeling knowing the crowd were behind us. We need that every week. It’s massive, the fans are the heartbeat of the club. If they can bring that on Saturday - I know it is a long way to Swansea - that would be much appreciated.”

Hughes has been at North End since the summer of 2018, with two-and-a-half years spent playing under Lowe. The Lilywhites finished 13th, 12th and 10th under the Liverpudlian. Hughes has played in Preston teams who’ve finished in similar positions, without the frustration which escalated towards the end of Lowe’s tenure. The Welshman agrees that the first six months under him, with Cameron Archer on board, were particularly enjoyable - but that style of play probably played a factor in the fume.

“Yeah, I think when he first came there was a real buzz,” said Hughes. “It is just one of those leagues for me... such a tough one. It is so hard to put a real run together - I know we had a brilliant start last year. So yeah, from the players’ side of things it was a lack of consistency maybe. I think it has all just come on top. I didn’t see it coming; the fuse was maybe a little bit short coming into this season.

“I think towards the end we were getting a bit predictable. We played the same formation for a very long time. But look, I think he did a good job while he was here. There is not one weak team in the league and I think we’ve just got to get the energy back in this place. That is what we need to do as players - it’s down to us. We can only look forwards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, Hughes assures the side are in safe hands with interim boss Mike Marsh. The 55-year-old has been a constant, active presence on the training ground since December 2021. North End won their first match under him, on Tuesday night. It’s now on to Swansea and Hughes has no doubt Marsh will have the Lilywhites well prepped.

“Oh, he is more than equipped to take the team,” said Hughes. “From what we have seen so far, he has done really well. Everyone is certainly playing their part. Marshy is an unbelievable coach. He has got the respect of all the players. We listen to him and he’s bang on with everything. He’s got experience at top teams, so I am behind him.”