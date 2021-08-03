Preston North End run the rule over a former academy player and ex-PNE loanee signs for West Bromwich Albion

This summer's market hasn't exactly sizzled at this level, with cash tight among the majority of Championship clubs.

Clubs still have plenty of time to shape their squads, the transfer window open until August 31 - three weeks beyond the start of the season.

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk in the Championship, including Preston North End giving a trial to a former player of theirs.

1. Forest want Royals midfielder Reading midfielder Josh Laurent has been subject of a big bid from Nottingham Forest. (The Athletic) Photo: Dave Howarth Buy photo

2. Stoke set to land Bournemouth striker Stoke City have agreed a £5.5m deal for Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge and will have a medical on Tuesday. (Bournemouth Daily Echo) Photo: Press Association Buy photo

3. Winger lands Baggies move Former PNE loanee Adam Reach has signed a three-year contract with West Bromwich Albion. He was a free agent having left Sheffield Wednesday. (Various) Photo: Rich Linley Buy photo

4. Hull striker eyes Scotland return Hull City striker James Scott looks set to join St Mirren as the Tigers - first-day opponents for PNE - look to free up room in their squad. (Hull Daily Mail) Photo: Press Association Buy photo