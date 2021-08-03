All the transfer gossip from the Championship

Preston North End run the rule over a former academy player and ex-PNE loanee signs for West Bromwich Albion

The Championship season kicks-off this weekend and there remains plenty of transfer business to do in the division before then.

By Dave Seddon
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:14 am

This summer's market hasn't exactly sizzled at this level, with cash tight among the majority of Championship clubs.

Clubs still have plenty of time to shape their squads, the transfer window open until August 31 - three weeks beyond the start of the season.

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk in the Championship, including Preston North End giving a trial to a former player of theirs.

1. Forest want Royals midfielder

Reading midfielder Josh Laurent has been subject of a big bid from Nottingham Forest. (The Athletic)

2. Stoke set to land Bournemouth striker

Stoke City have agreed a £5.5m deal for Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge and will have a medical on Tuesday. (Bournemouth Daily Echo)

3. Winger lands Baggies move

Former PNE loanee Adam Reach has signed a three-year contract with West Bromwich Albion. He was a free agent having left Sheffield Wednesday. (Various)

4. Hull striker eyes Scotland return

Hull City striker James Scott looks set to join St Mirren as the Tigers - first-day opponents for PNE - look to free up room in their squad. (Hull Daily Mail)

