Preston North End run the rule over a former academy player and ex-PNE loanee signs for West Bromwich Albion
The Championship season kicks-off this weekend and there remains plenty of transfer business to do in the division before then.
This summer's market hasn't exactly sizzled at this level, with cash tight among the majority of Championship clubs.
Clubs still have plenty of time to shape their squads, the transfer window open until August 31 - three weeks beyond the start of the season.
Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk in the Championship, including Preston North End giving a trial to a former player of theirs.
