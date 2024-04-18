Preston North End's Robbie Brady

Preston North End midfielder Robbie Brady firmly believes it has been a season of progress for the Lilywhites.

Ryan Lowe’s side will miss out on a play-off place, having held aspirations of a late break into the Championship top six. Defeat to direct competition, Norwich City last weekend, was followed by another loss at Southampton, in midweek.

PNE will head into the next round of fixtures sitting 10th, with three games left to play. Brady, who has stepped up to the plate in recent months, is gutted to have fallen away as a team - but overall thinks Preston can take plenty of positives from the campaign.

“Definitely," said Brady. "I think as a group, and as a whole, there is a lot more belief this season - than there was. It is just adding little bits and we know how difficult the league is. If you looked at the teams in the league, at the start of the season, with those coming down from the Premier League - it is going to be difficult because a lot of the squads are Premier League squads. And it's going to be tough, but one thing we have got is a solid group and a tight knit group - which goes a long way in a league like this.

"I think we have shown that through strong parts of the season; we are willing to fight for each other day in, day out. We are really close at training and like I say, I think we've taken strides forward this season. Obviously, it is not what a lot of people are going to want to hear. People just want to see you getting into the play-offs and having a push for it. And it's a difficult league, but like I say we are doing our best and we will continue to do our best."

Manager Ryan Lowe will prepare for his third full season at Deepdale, this summer. Lured from Plymouth Argyle, in December 2021, the task has been to build and improve each year - with a top six finish the aim. Brady was brought on board in the summer of 2022 and doesn’t think PNE need too much to go that extra step.

