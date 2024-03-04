Robbie Brady and Alan Browne

Preston North End wide man Robbie Brady does not let criticism bother him - even if club captain Alan Browne isn't impressed by it.

North End's number eight recently supported his team mate and labelled the stick for Brady as 'really undeserving'. The former Hull and Norwich City man scored a cracking first goal in Preston colours, against Blackburn Rovers last month.

He also performed well against Middlesbrough, in a home win for Ryan Lowe's side. But, for lots of Brady's one-and-a-half seasons at Deepdale, his performances have come in for criticism. As an experienced pro, though, it isn't something he gets too caught up with himself.

Speaking to PNE's match day programme, he said: "If it needs to be me in the group that takes a bit of flak, then so be it. I've been playing for a long time now - I've seen the highs and lows and I'm fine with it. I'm here to impress my peers on a day-to-day basis, to get the best out of them and give my all every day. That's all I can do.