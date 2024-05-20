Preston North End's Greg Cunningham looks on

The ex-Cardiff City, Man City, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City man is leaving PNE

Preston North End defender Greg Cunningham has taken to social media, after it was confirmed he’ll be leaving the football club this summer.

The Irishman is one of two confirmed North End players moving on, as well as midfielder Ben Woodburn. The Irishman returned to Deepdale in 2021, having previously spent 2015-2018 at PNE. Cunningham went on to take his appearance tally to 184, with 12 appearances made last season. In total, he scored seven goals for the Lilywhites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on Instagram, he said: ‘My time at North End has come to a close and with that, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone associated with the club for their warmth and acceptance over my six-and-a-half year stint. I’ve had the pleasure of working with the amazing people both on and off the pitch during my time.

‘I’ve openly expressed my admiration for the club which I’ve called my home away from home! I will forever have the fondest memories to look back on. I’ve been extremely lucky to have experienced a changing room that has always been so close-knit, so I thank the lads for making my job a thoroughly enjoyable and challenging experience every day!