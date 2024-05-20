Departing Preston North End star's message to Deepdale faithful as team-mates react
Preston North End defender Greg Cunningham has taken to social media, after it was confirmed he’ll be leaving the football club this summer.
The Irishman is one of two confirmed North End players moving on, as well as midfielder Ben Woodburn. The Irishman returned to Deepdale in 2021, having previously spent 2015-2018 at PNE. Cunningham went on to take his appearance tally to 184, with 12 appearances made last season. In total, he scored seven goals for the Lilywhites.
Posting on Instagram, he said: ‘My time at North End has come to a close and with that, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone associated with the club for their warmth and acceptance over my six-and-a-half year stint. I’ve had the pleasure of working with the amazing people both on and off the pitch during my time.
‘I’ve openly expressed my admiration for the club which I’ve called my home away from home! I will forever have the fondest memories to look back on. I’ve been extremely lucky to have experienced a changing room that has always been so close-knit, so I thank the lads for making my job a thoroughly enjoyable and challenging experience every day!
‘Finally, to the fans who have displayed a never-ending support to the team and to myself the minute I first walked through the door back in 2015 and for that, I will be forever grateful. Thank you @pnefcofficial #UTFW’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.