Preston North End reserves 1 Walsall reserves 1 match report: Brad Potts strikes for PNE after Connor Wickham misses a penalty

Brad Potts found the net for the Lilywhites, his 60th shot from Adam O’Reilly’s pass equalising an early opener from the Saddlers.

The star attractions in a strong PNE XI were the two strikers – one already signed-up, the other bidding to win a contract.

Josh Murphy was given 45 minutes to stretch his legs after joining on loan from Cardiff on deadline day.

Brad Potts in action for Preston North End's reserves against Walsall at Euxton Pic courtesy of PNE

Connor Wickham got the full 90 minutes in the latest stage of his trial spell.

Having trained with PNE for more than a fortnight, this was his first chance to pull the boots on in a game.

Wickham missed a great chance to get on the scoresheet, seeing a penalty saved in the first half.

The former Crystal Palace man generally equipped himself well, linking-up well with Murphy in the first half.

He won his fair share of balls in the air and the run out in the heat would have done his fitness levels no harm.

Wickham is a powerful lad and it will take him a bit of time to get fully sharp.

North End played in a 3-5-2 formation, with O'Reilly and Jack Baxter in the wing-back slots.

At the back there was a first slice of action for Paul Huntington after recovering from an issue in the summer, with him partnered by Joe Rafferty and Greg Cunningham.

Lewis Leigh and Jamie Thomas were given the deeper midfield roles, with Potts further forward.

The game started half an hour late, the Walsall players delayed by a big accident on the M6. Some of them arrived via Euxton Villa’s nearby ground, the wrong postcode punched into the SatNav.

The visitors might have been late arrivals but they were early starters in terms of getting their noses in front.

Walsall had two trialists in their team and the one wearing No.8 volleyed home superbly at the far post inside three minutes.

PNE went on to boss the first half, Potts bundled over in the box in the 18th minute to win the penalty.

Wickham struck it well enough but keeper Jack Rose went to his right to parry.

O’Reilly and Baxter were bright down the sides, Murphy a threat up front with his pace.

Thomas and Murphy had first-half chances, with O'Relly denied by a fine save from Rose..

A goal always looked to be coming but it took until the hour mark for PNE to level.

O’Reilly had just switched into midfield when he slipped a pass inside to Potts who ventured towards the edge of the box and swept a right-foot finish across the keeper into the far bottom corner.

PNE: Rudd, Rafferty, Huntington, Cunningham, O’Reilly, Leigh (Walker 58), Thomas, Potts, Baxter (Coulton 70), Wickham, Murphy (Rodwell-Grant 46). Subs not used: Lewis, Pradic.

Walsall: Rose, Mills, Leak, Angafor, Coogan, Bates, Trialist 1, Trialst 2, Willis, Onabirekhanlen, Maher. Subs: Sawyers, Simcox, Derry, Shaw.

Referee: Mr N Cox