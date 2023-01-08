Preston North End are reportedly poised to win the race to land Everton striker Tom Cannon on loan. The Lilywhites are set to bolster their attacking options by luring the highly-rated youngster to Deepdale on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Ryan Lowe’s side are closing in on a deal to land him. League One side Sheffield Wednesday have also been interested but are now set to lose out.

Cannon, 20, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has made three appearances for the Toffees so far this term under Frank Lampard. However, they are giving him the green light to head out the exit door to get some regular game time under his belt.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been on the books at Everton since the age of 12 and has been a key player for the Merseyside outfit at various youth levels over recent years. His is under contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2025.

Other news

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons is being eyed by top flight club Fulham, as per a report by the Daily Mail. The Cottagers see him as a potential alternative to Arsenal’s Cedric Soares.

Leicester City are winning the race to sign Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar according to the Daily Record’s Transfer Blog (07/01, 18:10). He impressed at the World Cup last month with Australia.

Burnley have lost midfielder Ashley Westwood to the MLS. He has been snapped up by Charlotte FC, who made their debut season in 2022.