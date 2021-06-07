Preston North End ready to do first incoming transfer business of the summer this week

The Lilywhites hope to get deals tied up for a couple of their targets who were at Deepdale on loan last season.

Sepp van den Berg, Daniel Iversen and Liam Lindsay are all wanted back for 2021/22.

Deals for all three are getting close and one, if not two, could get completed in the days ahead.

Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg could return on loan next season

Liverpool defender Van den Berg has held talks with North End about coming back.

The Dutch teenager has interest from four other clubs in the Championship.

It is understood that PNE have agreed loan terms with Liverpool and they do have first option on him.

But it does need the player to agree to the move.

North End hope to strike an agreement with Stoke to sign Lindsay, with that likely to be a permanent move.

Talks have been held with the Potters and the player is keen on the move.

A deal for Iversen might take a little longer.

PNE are aware the keeper will not be able to join until nearer to the start of the season as he is needed for pre-season at Leicester to cover players involved in the Euros.

However, they do want the loan deal signed and sealed so that they know Iversen is in the bag.

While the attempts to get Iversen, Van den Berg and Lindsay are in the public domain, work has been going in the background to strengthen other areas of the North End squad.

At least three attacking players are wanted, with another striker a high priority.

There are vacancies in wide areas and perhaps for an attacking midfielder.

When doing their summer business, PNE have to be mindful of the squad size limits.

They can have 25 players who are aged 21 and over in their squad, but all loan players count towards the 25, irrespective of age.

On the pre-season front, North End officials are looking to add another friendly game to their schedule.