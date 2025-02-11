PNE manager’s reaction to 0-1 win at Norwich City on Tuesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was proud of his team after Tuesday’s 0-1 win at Norwich City - but admitted it was marred by a serious injury to Duane Holmes.

The Lilywhites took the lead at Carrow Road with just five minutes on the clock, as debutant Ryan Porteous and then Mads Frokjaer nicked the ball high.

The latter rolled the ball across to Milutin Osmajic who stuck home his first time finish. Preston had glorious chances to extend their lead over the 90 minutes but in the end a determined and dogged display saw them see the three points home, with the one goal from their number 28 enough.

Paul Heckingbottom celebrates | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

“I thought it was top drawer, really pleased,” said Heckingbottom. “Norwich have got a talented group and to win here you've got to get a lot of things right. The players were magnificent without the ball. Freddie (Woodman) had one shot to save all game, which was from distance, so that shows how well the team defended. I'm probably saying the one critical thing is we didn't take our chances at the other end and make it more comfortable, so that shows how well we played.

“Everyone will probably seem surprised but I'm not, because of how we've been playing. We expect to win every game, or try to win every game. There's an expectation from me that we're performing in a way that gives us the best chance. I think the only thing that's changed, as the seasons wore on, is all those draws where we were the most dominant team are turning into wins. You're not going to be successful unless you've got (grit and determination).

“We probably did it in a different way to most of who come here. We try and play on the front foot and press high, and that's where we got our goal from, being that aggressive. We want to go toe-to-toe with whoever we're playing against then you know, if they beat us fair play to them... it’s taken a good side to beat us. You learn about the players and learn about the messaging in the week and players are learning about me and the expectation.

“We came away and we looked a good team a lot of the time - sometimes we were the better team. My favourite away performance so far has been Burnley anyway, I loved that one and we should have won that. But I want to enjoy watching us play. When I've been critical of us I've felt we've looked like a five-a-side team and pretty footballers, but not effective ones. We want to be bold, so the majority of the time, 95% of the time, we've been that... we've been very good.”

“He’s in hospital...”

The one big blow on the night came around the 20 minute mark, when Shane Duffy came clattering through the back of Duane Holmes and booted his calf - sending the midfielder up in the air. PNE’s number 25 tried to continue but soon went to ground and had to be stretchered off, with his leg in a protective cast. Heckingbottom confirmed post-match the early suspicion was a break.

“He's in hospital so yeah, it's not looking good,” said Heckingbottom. “Listen, the tackle's happened... Shane's not meant it... it is the type of tackle we're trying to get out of the game from behind. We'll get around Duane and make sure he's okay but yeah, it's not good and it's put a dampener on a fantastic victory.

“That's (a broken leg) the diagnosis but we'll not know until the x-rays. He's in hospital now so we'll know soon enough. Horrible, yeah, horrible. They are rarities now in football with how little contact there is. His leg was just his leg was planted and Shane just kicked through the back of his planted leg, so nowhere for it to go and just a heavy, heavy tackle.”