The Daily Record claim the Glasgow giants believe Lowe is the ‘perfect fit’ for role to replace Michael Beale, who was sacked on Sunday, and have been making tentative enquiries about the 45-year-old’s availability.

It’s understood chief executive James Bisgrove has been sounding out contacts in England to establish what it would take and cost to bring the Scouser north of the border.

Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat - currently the manager at Yokohama F Marinos - remains the favourite for the Ibrox position.

But as the 55-times Scottish League title-winners spread their net far and wide to ensure they deliver the right man to help end Celtic’s stranglehold on success, Lowe is believed to have earned huge admiration from within the corridors of power at Govan.

He is perceived to be a rising star of the English game, having secured successive League Two promotions with Bury and Plymouth, before making the move to Deepdale in December 2021.

Preston are currently enjoying their best start to a league season since 1928-29, with the Lilywhites sitting third in the Championship table.

They were the division’s early pace-setters until a 1-1 draw at Rotherham on Sept 23, which was then followed by a 4-0 loss to West Brom at the weekend.

Despite those setbacks, Preston have won six of their opening nine league games, with Lowe boasting a 40.70 win percentage during his time as boss.

The former striker is a close friend of ex-Gers boss Steven Gerrard.