More than 700 Preston North End fans made the trip down to Queens Park Rangers for Saturday’s clash with Queens Park Rangers.
But there were no goals to celebrate in the away end and no points to take back up the road, as Lyndon Dykes’ 20th minute strike inflicted defeat on Ryan Lowe’s side.
Here is our fan gallery from Loftus Road...
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.