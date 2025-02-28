Preston North End predicted XI vs Burnley as Milutin Osmajic decision faces Paul Heckingbottom - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 14:53 BST

It's FA Cup fifth round action at Deepdale this weekend

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has some difficult decisions to make for Saturday’s clash against Burnley.

A place in the FA Cup quarter-finals awaits the winner of the Deepdale encounter. Mads Frokjaer has not definitely been ruled out for PNE but is still a doubt, while captain Ben Whiteman will miss out along with Jack Whatmough, Jordan Storey and Duane Holmes.

A strong, senior XI is expected from North End with Heckingbottom having played up the fixture pre-match and stressed the opportunity ahead. There is plenty of competition in wide areas and attack while loan defender Ryan Porteous is cup tied, having played for Watford at Fulham.

One obvious big decision to make is whether Milutin Osmajic starts the match. The Montenegrin was accused of racism by Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri a fortnight ago. Heckingbottom is taking the incident seriously but assured he is viewing his striker as innocent until proven guilty.

Here is our predicted Preston North End starting XI to face Burnley...

Didn't have his best afternoon last weekend but absolutely expected to retain his place between the sticks.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

The January recruit is backed to get the nod again and may have to do a job at right centre-back given the limited options. The other option would be to play Kesler-Hayden there and keep Gibson central.

2. RCB: Lewis Gibson

Porteous is cup tied and with Storey and Whatmough both injured, we could see three left footed defenders across the back line for North End.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

When he's fit and available he tends to start, so it'd be a surprise if the Welshman wasn't in the XI.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

