Preston North End predicted XI gallery for the visit of former boss Alex Neil's Stoke City

The 41-year-old Potters manager took charge of nearly 200 league games in a close-to four-year spell with the Lilywhites before moving to Sunderland, just as his predecessor Simon Grayson had done.

The Scot switched to the bet365 Stadium at the back end of August following Michael O’Neill’s dismissal and has collected nine points from seven fixtures since.

North End, meanwhile, relinquished their unbeaten league record on the road when losing out to Bristol City at Ashton Gate, having taken seven points from games against the Black Cats, West Brom and Norwich City beforehand.

How will Ryan Lowe line his side up for the 14th game of the season at the weekend?

1. Freddie Woodman (GK)

2. Jordan Storey (CB)

3. Liam Lindsay (CB)

4. Andrew Hughes (CB)