Preston North End continue their chase for a play-off place this week, as they face Swansea City.
It’s the second long trip in as many games for PNE, having lost 2-0 to Millwall last time out. That defeat saw them lose ground on the top six, meaning that a win in South Wales is a must to keep their play-off hopes alive.
The Lilywhites have won once in their last 20 games at Swansea, but records are there to be broken...
1. Cannon has a go
Preston North End's Thomas Cannon with a shot in the first half against Millwall Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
2. GK: Freddie Woodman
PNE's clear number one and he's returning to a former club in Swansea City, he'll be ready to go on Wednesday. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
3. CB: Jordan Storey
Reliable on the right side of the back three, there's no reason for Jordan Storey to lose his place in the side in South Wales. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB: Liam Lindsay
Although he was replaced by Bambo Diaby at Millwall, the Scot might well keep his place for the trip to Swansea. If he is tired, as was the given reason for his subsitution, Diaby is the likeliest replacement. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell