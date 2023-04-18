News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End predicted XI for Swansea City clash in Championship

Preston North End continue their chase for a play-off place this week, as they face Swansea City.

By Tom Sandells
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

It’s the second long trip in as many games for PNE, having lost 2-0 to Millwall last time out. That defeat saw them lose ground on the top six, meaning that a win in South Wales is a must to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The Lilywhites have won once in their last 20 games at Swansea, but records are there to be broken...

Preston North End's Thomas Cannon with a shot in the first half against Millwall

1. Cannon has a go

Preston North End's Thomas Cannon with a shot in the first half against Millwall Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

PNE's clear number one and he's returning to a former club in Swansea City, he'll be ready to go on Wednesday.

2. GK: Freddie Woodman

PNE's clear number one and he's returning to a former club in Swansea City, he'll be ready to go on Wednesday. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Reliable on the right side of the back three, there's no reason for Jordan Storey to lose his place in the side in South Wales.

3. CB: Jordan Storey

Reliable on the right side of the back three, there's no reason for Jordan Storey to lose his place in the side in South Wales. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Although he was replaced by Bambo Diaby at Millwall, the Scot might well keep his place for the trip to Swansea. If he is tired, as was the given reason for his subsitution, Diaby is the likeliest replacement.

4. CB: Liam Lindsay

Although he was replaced by Bambo Diaby at Millwall, the Scot might well keep his place for the trip to Swansea. If he is tired, as was the given reason for his subsitution, Diaby is the likeliest replacement. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

