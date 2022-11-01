Preston North End predicted XI for Swansea City clash
Preston North End go into tonight’s game against Swansea City looking for back to back home wins for the first time this season.
By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago
They came from behind at the weekend to beat Middlesbrough 2-1, a win which saw a change of shape for North End boss Ryan Lowe.
Switching from his usual 3-5-2 formation, Lowe instead opted for a 4-3-3 and it proved successful.
Will he keep with that shape for the visit of the Swans, who also like to play 4-3-3, or will be a return to the usual for the Lilywhites?
