News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Preston North End's Jordan Storey is mobbed by team mates after scoring the winning goal.

Preston North End predicted XI for Swansea City clash

Preston North End go into tonight’s game against Swansea City looking for back to back home wins for the first time this season.

By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago

They came from behind at the weekend to beat Middlesbrough 2-1, a win which saw a change of shape for North End boss Ryan Lowe.

Switching from his usual 3-5-2 formation, Lowe instead opted for a 4-3-3 and it proved successful.

Will he keep with that shape for the visit of the Swans, who also like to play 4-3-3, or will be a return to the usual for the Lilywhites?

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

The clear number one in PNE's squad should continue against his former side.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. RB: Brad Potts

Another week and another new position for Potts. As the only player in the squad who can really play at right back, particularly with Browne in the middle of midfield, he'll likely start.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. CB: Jordan Storey

His stunning season so far continued against Middlesbrough when he scored his second goal of the season, he must start this evening.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. CB: Liam Lindsay

Like Storey he is having an excellent season and should be starting.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Ryan LoweSwansea CityMiddlesbroughLilywhites
Next Page
Page 1 of 3