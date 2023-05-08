Preston North End predicted XI for Sunderland Championship clash as visitors chase play-offs
Preston North End go into their final game of the season with nothing to play for when it comes to the Championship play-offs, the same can’t be said for Sunderland.
By Tom Sandells
Published 8th May 2023, 11:16 BST
North End host the Black Cats and after the disappointment of their season coming to a premature close, they will be keen to finish on a good note, as they did last season with a 4-1 win over Middlesbrough.
Ryan Lowe still has a host of players unavailable for the game, but he could still go as strong as possible despite there being little play from a North End point of view.
