Preston North End predicted XI for Sunderland Championship clash as visitors chase play-offs

Preston North End go into their final game of the season with nothing to play for when it comes to the Championship play-offs, the same can’t be said for Sunderland.

By Tom Sandells
Published 8th May 2023, 11:16 BST

North End host the Black Cats and after the disappointment of their season coming to a premature close, they will be keen to finish on a good note, as they did last season with a 4-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Ryan Lowe still has a host of players unavailable for the game, but he could still go as strong as possible despite there being little play from a North End point of view.

Freddie Woodman is PNE's first choice goalkeeper and he should complete his 46th game for them in the Championship this weekend.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Freddie Woodman is PNE's first choice goalkeeper and he should complete his 46th game for them in the Championship this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Although he was hooked at half time in PNE's last game, Jordan Storey is likely to start on the right side of the back three should Ryan Lowe stay with that shape.

2. CB: Jordan Storey

Although he was hooked at half time in PNE's last game, Jordan Storey is likely to start on the right side of the back three should Ryan Lowe stay with that shape. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Patrick Bauer has done very well since coming back into the North End side and whether it's a back three or back four, he could well be trusted to keep up his form.

3. CB: Patrick Bauer

Patrick Bauer has done very well since coming back into the North End side and whether it's a back three or back four, he could well be trusted to keep up his form. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Another defender that would be likely to play in a back three or back four, Andrew Hughes has been one of the most consistently picked players this campaign.

4. CB: Andrew Hughes

Another defender that would be likely to play in a back three or back four, Andrew Hughes has been one of the most consistently picked players this campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

