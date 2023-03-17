Preston North End predicted XI for Middlesbrough clash with Chris Wilder's summer target out
Preston North End head to the Riverside on Saturday looking to make it eight games unbeaten in the Championship.
They made it seven in midweek as they beat Roterham United but made three changes going into the game in Yorkshire.
Middlesbrough are a much different test for PNE, at the other end of the Championship table, and the Lilywhites will have to get a result without a few regulars.
One notable absence is Emil Riis who suffered a season ending ACL injury at the turn of the year, the Dane a summer transfer target when Chris Wilder was Boro boss.
Ali McCann is also a long term absentee, with Liam Lindsay also unlikely to make the game due to a hamstring injury. Although Ched Evans came off injured in the last game, he could well be fit to play at the weekend.