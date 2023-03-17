News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
14 minutes ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
3 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned

Preston North End predicted XI for Middlesbrough clash with Chris Wilder's summer target out

Preston North End head to the Riverside on Saturday looking to make it eight games unbeaten in the Championship.

By Tom Sandells
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:51 GMT

They made it seven in midweek as they beat Roterham United but made three changes going into the game in Yorkshire.

Middlesbrough are a much different test for PNE, at the other end of the Championship table, and the Lilywhites will have to get a result without a few regulars.

One notable absence is Emil Riis who suffered a season ending ACL injury at the turn of the year, the Dane a summer transfer target when Chris Wilder was Boro boss.

Ali McCann is also a long term absentee, with Liam Lindsay also unlikely to make the game due to a hamstring injury. Although Ched Evans came off injured in the last game, he could well be fit to play at the weekend.

Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates with the fans at the end of the match against Rotherham

1. An interesting celebration...

Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates with the fans at the end of the match against Rotherham Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
The simplest decision especially going off his current form, Freddie Woodman has been excellent in recent weeks and should keep his spot.

2. GK: Freddie Woodman

The simplest decision especially going off his current form, Freddie Woodman has been excellent in recent weeks and should keep his spot. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Jordan Storey has been one of the most consistent players for PNE this season and has been a fixture on the right side of the defence, that shouldn't change this weekend.

3. CB: Jordan Storey

Jordan Storey has been one of the most consistent players for PNE this season and has been a fixture on the right side of the defence, that shouldn't change this weekend. Photo: Nigel French

Photo Sales
Bambo Diaby has been colossal at the back for PNE over the last few games and he's reaping the rewards of an extended run in the side. He's come out on top against some of the best and trickiest strikers in the league, can he do it again against the Championship's top scorer?

4. CB: Bambo Diaby

Bambo Diaby has been colossal at the back for PNE over the last few games and he's reaping the rewards of an extended run in the side. He's come out on top against some of the best and trickiest strikers in the league, can he do it again against the Championship's top scorer? Photo: Nigel French

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Chris WilderAli McCannMiddlesbroughYorkshire