Preston North End predicted XI for Middlesbrough clash
Preston North End go in search of a response this weekend as they host Middlesbrough in the Championship.
By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago
North End suffered defeat last time out against local rivals Blackpool and a response will be required from Ryan Lowe’s side.
They’re stepping into the unknown however, with Michael Carrick taking up the head coach at Middlesbrough this week with his first game at Deepdale on Saturday, 3pm.
Here’s how we think PNE could line up this weekend...
Page 1 of 3