News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Preston North End's Emil Riis (left) is congratulated by team-mates Brad Potts and Ali McCann (right) after he won a penalty for a challenge on him by Blackpool's Marvin Ekpiteta.

Preston North End predicted XI for Middlesbrough clash

Preston North End go in search of a response this weekend as they host Middlesbrough in the Championship.

By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago

North End suffered defeat last time out against local rivals Blackpool and a response will be required from Ryan Lowe’s side.

They’re stepping into the unknown however, with Michael Carrick taking up the head coach at Middlesbrough this week with his first game at Deepdale on Saturday, 3pm.

Here’s how we think PNE could line up this weekend...

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

North End's clear first choice 'keeper, Freddie Woodman should continue in goal.

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales

2. CB: Jordan Storey

One of the most consistent defenders not only at PNE but also in the division, Jordan Storey is very important on the right side of the defence.

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

New contract or not, Liam Lindsay has been North End's best player so far this season and is a must-start at the moment.

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales

4. CB: Greg Cunningham

His substitution was a turning point in Saturday's game and now having recovered from illness, Greg Cunningham should continue on the left side of the defence.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
MiddlesbroughBlackpoolRyan LoweDeepdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 3