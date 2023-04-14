Preston North End predicted XI for crucial Millwall match in Championship play-off race

Preston North End have one of the biggest games of their season this weekend as they make the trip to the capital to face Millwall in the Championship.
Millwall are currently in fifth place, two spots above PNE but level on points. A win for North End would see them end the day in the play-off places with four games to go.
Preston will be without captain Alan Browne who was confirmed to have suffered a knee ligament injury in Good Friday’s win over QPR, as well as Emil Riis, Greg Cunningham and Ched Evans.
Liam Delap could return after illness, with Ali McCann training towards the end of the week.
1. Cannon celebrates
Preston North End's Tom Cannon celebrates scoring the opening goal against Reading Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. GK: Freddie Woodman
North End's no.1 is just one clean sheet away from being top of the three and getting a share of the golden glove, as things stand. He's been fantastic this season and will be keen to play in the captial. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. CB - Jordan Storey
This has been the best season of Jordan Storey's career so far and he has been really important to North End this season, he should start on the right side of the back three. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB: Liam Lindsay
Liam Lindsay has been a mainstay in the middle of the North End defence this season and with a settled back three Lowe could be reluctant to change. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd