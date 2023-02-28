Preston North End predicted XI for Coventry City Championship clash
Preston North End will go in search of back to back home wins for the first time in four months this weekend as they welcome Coventry City to Deepdale.
PNE picked up their first home win since November 1 on Saturday, coming from behind to beat Wigan Athletic. This time however they face a different test, in Mark Robins’ Sky Blues.
There is little to split the two sides in the table so Ryan Lowe will have to get his selection right to give his side every chance of winning.
Ched Evans is available again, after serving a four-match suspension, though Robbie Brady, who was sent off against Wigan, and Ben Whiteman, who was sent off against Luton Town, are both still missing.