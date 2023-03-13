Preston North End predicted XI for Championship trip to Rotherham United
Preston North End travel to Rotherham United on Tuesday night hoping to make it seven games unbeaten in the Championship.
By Tom Sandells
52 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 3:55pm
Following on from a 2-0 win over Cardiff at Deepdale on Saturday, the Lilywhites will face a Millers side in a similar spot to Cardiff, needing the points to stay in the division.
With the game coming so soon after Saturday’s win, could Ryan Lowe make some changes?
Page 1 of 3