News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Preston North End predicted XI for Championship trip to Rotherham United

Preston North End travel to Rotherham United on Tuesday night hoping to make it seven games unbeaten in the Championship.

By Tom Sandells
52 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 3:55pm

Following on from a 2-0 win over Cardiff at Deepdale on Saturday, the Lilywhites will face a Millers side in a similar spot to Cardiff, needing the points to stay in the division.

With the game coming so soon after Saturday’s win, could Ryan Lowe make some changes?

The Preston North End wall does its job.

1. PNE players in the wall

The Preston North End wall does its job.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
The North End keeper has come in for a lot of praise recently after securing his 16th clean sheet of the season and rightly so, assuming his eye is alright he'll be starting.

2. GK: Freddie Woodman

The North End keeper has come in for a lot of praise recently after securing his 16th clean sheet of the season and rightly so, assuming his eye is alright he'll be starting.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Storey has been solid all season and there's no reason why he shouldn't be involved on Tuesday.

3. CB: Jordan Storey

Storey has been solid all season and there's no reason why he shouldn't be involved on Tuesday.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Bambo Diaby is currently enjoying fine form at the heart of the North End defence and should be given the chance to continue his spell in the side.

4. CB: Bambo Diaby

Bambo Diaby is currently enjoying fine form at the heart of the North End defence and should be given the chance to continue his spell in the side.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Rotherham UnitedCardiffDeepdaleMillersRyan Lowe