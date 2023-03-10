News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End predicted XI for Cardiff City Championship clash

Preston North End go into Saturday’s game against Cardiff City unbeaten in their last five games.

By Tom Sandells
2 hours ago

Ryan Lowe’s side are also looking to make it four games unbeaten at home, having won one and drawn two of their last three games on home turf.

The North End boss should have a full squad to choose from for the game, aside from long term absentees Emil Riis and Ali McCann, so has some decisions to make ahead of the weekend.

Here’s how we think he could line up his side...

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson, Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne discuss their options for a free kick

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson, Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne discuss their options for a free kick

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Another good display at the weekend and PNE's no.1 should be starting once again.

Another good display at the weekend and PNE's no.1 should be starting once again.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Aside from Woodman, Jordan Storey has played the most minutes of any North End player this season and he kept some expensive forwards of Watford's quiet at the weekend.

Aside from Woodman, Jordan Storey has played the most minutes of any North End player this season and he kept some expensive forwards of Watford's quiet at the weekend.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Bambo Diaby is a really infectious character and seeing him do well in the North End first team at the moment is good to watch, his pace and power is proving tough for forwards to deal with.

Bambo Diaby is a really infectious character and seeing him do well in the North End first team at the moment is good to watch, his pace and power is proving tough for forwards to deal with.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

