Preston North End predicted XI for Blackpool Lancashire derby clash

Preston North End welcome their rivals to Deepdale, with Blackpool making the short trip down the M55.

By Tom Sandells
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:00 BST

There is a chance for redemption for North End, who were beaten in the reverse fixture, and they also have the added incentive of making Blackpool’s precarious predicament at the bottom end of the table even worse – which will please their supporters.

There are some big decisions to make going into the game for Ryan Lowe, who will be without Greg Cunningham who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, alongside Emil Riis. Ali McCann remains out for the game with Ched Evans also a doubt but Liam Lindsay could come back into contention. Bambo Diaby will miss the game after being sent off in North End’s last game against Middlesbrough.

Here’s how we think Lowe will line up his side for the game.

PNE players celebrate a Ched Evans goal at Deepdale

A goal at Deepdale

PNE players celebrate a Ched Evans goal at Deepdale

Freddie Woodman has been one of the leading goalkeepers in the Championship this seaosn and has barely missed a game for North End. If he's fit, he starts.

GK: Freddie Woodman

Freddie Woodman has been one of the leading goalkeepers in the Championship this seaosn and has barely missed a game for North End. If he's fit, he starts.

Of North End's back three, he's been one of the most consistent this campaign. He did lose his place briefly but has done well since coming back into the side.

CB: Jordan Storey

Of North End's back three, he's been one of the most consistent this campaign. He did lose his place briefly but has done well since coming back into the side.

After his two-match suspension, Liam Lindsay was nursing a tight hamstring but the international break will have given him time to rest up and his favoured position in the middle of the back three is now up for grabs.

CB: Liam Lindsay

After his two-match suspension, Liam Lindsay was nursing a tight hamstring but the international break will have given him time to rest up and his favoured position in the middle of the back three is now up for grabs.

