There is a chance for redemption for North End, who were beaten in the reverse fixture, and they also have the added incentive of making Blackpool’s precarious predicament at the bottom end of the table even worse – which will please their supporters.

There are some big decisions to make going into the game for Ryan Lowe, who will be without Greg Cunningham who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, alongside Emil Riis. Ali McCann remains out for the game with Ched Evans also a doubt but Liam Lindsay could come back into contention. Bambo Diaby will miss the game after being sent off in North End’s last game against Middlesbrough.