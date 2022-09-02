News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's Emil Riis Jakobsen (2nd left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal.

Preston North End predicted XI for Birmingham City Championship game

Preston North End will be looking for back to back league wins for the first time this season, as they host Birmingham City.

By Tom Sandells
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:53 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:50 pm

Emil Riis scored the only goal of the game on Wednesday against Coventry City as PNE extended their unbeaten league run to seven.

Ryan Lowe made three changes in midweek but will he cotinue to alter his side for the weekend? Andrew Hughes is still unavailable after picking up a shoulder injury and Ben Woodburn is also ruled out after rolling his ankle at the CBS Arena.

Here’s how we think the Lilwyhites will line up...

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

A stunning start to the season in search of more records.

2. CB: Jordan Storey

Has not looked back since returning to the club this season, excellent so far.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

A personifcation of Hadrian's Wall at the back so far this season, must continue at the heart of the defence.

4. CB: Greg Cunningham

With Andrew Hughes still out Greg Cunningham will likely continue at centre back after fine performances of late.

