Preston North End predicted XI for Birmingham City Championship game
Preston North End will be looking for back to back league wins for the first time this season, as they host Birmingham City.
By Tom Sandells
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:53 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:50 pm
Emil Riis scored the only goal of the game on Wednesday against Coventry City as PNE extended their unbeaten league run to seven.
Ryan Lowe made three changes in midweek but will he cotinue to alter his side for the weekend? Andrew Hughes is still unavailable after picking up a shoulder injury and Ben Woodburn is also ruled out after rolling his ankle at the CBS Arena.
Here’s how we think the Lilwyhites will line up...
Page 1 of 3