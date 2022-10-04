News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Preston North End's Emil Riis battles with Sunderland's Aji Alese on Saturday.

Preston North End predicted XI ahead of West Bromwich Albion clash

Preston North End face West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on Wednesday night looking to add more goals to their game, particularly at home.

By Tom Sandells
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:40 pm

PNE have scored just once at Deepdale this season, three in total in the league, and face a West Brom side that is struggling for form.

Ryan Lowe will hoping a good result against the Baggies can kickstart their season, and here’s how we think they might line up...

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

North End's no.1 should continue after another clean sheet at the weekend.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales

2. CB: Jordan Storey

After another clean sheet at the weekend Jordan Storey should keep his place in the side.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

The man mountain in the middle of the North End defence has been excellent this season and is vital to the defence.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales

4. CB: Greg Cunningham

Cunningham was put into the team due to Andrew Hughes' illness and did a good job, provided Hughes is well enough to return he could find himself on the bench but a strong showing will go in his favour.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
DeepdaleRyan Lowe
Next Page
Page 1 of 3