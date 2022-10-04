Preston North End predicted XI ahead of West Bromwich Albion clash
Preston North End face West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on Wednesday night looking to add more goals to their game, particularly at home.
By Tom Sandells
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:40 pm
PNE have scored just once at Deepdale this season, three in total in the league, and face a West Brom side that is struggling for form.
Ryan Lowe will hoping a good result against the Baggies can kickstart their season, and here’s how we think they might line up...
Page 1 of 3