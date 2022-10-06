Preston North End predicted XI ahead of Norwich City trip

The Lilywhites are looking for back to back league wins for the first time this season, up against Norwich who are currently second in the league.
Ryan Lowe has some decisions to make when it comes to team selection and this is how we think the PNE boss may line his side up...
1. GK: Freddie Woodman
Freddie Woodman made a fantastic save on Wednesday and with nine clean sheets in 12 games, he should start.
2. CB: Jordan Storey
Jordan Storey played his part in the ninth clean sheet and has been in fine form.
3. CB: Liam Lindsay
After another superhuman display on Wednesday, Liam Lindsay must start at the heart of the defence.
Now well again and an unused sub against West Brom, Andrew Hughes could come back into the side in order for Greg Cunningham to have a rest and to utilise the squad.
