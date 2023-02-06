Preston North End predicted their joint worst season in the Championship by data experts
Preston North End are predicted to have their joint worst season since returning to the Championship, according by an updated predictions table.
Preston continued their poor run at home on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Bristol City – the visitors scored twice in the first half and despite Ched Evans netting in the second half, PNE could not mount enough of a comeback.
It leaves North End in 11th in the Championship table, four points off the play-off places although Blackburn Rovers play Wigan Athletic this evening which could extend the gap should the former be victorious.
At this rate however, the Lilywhites are expected to finish the season in 14th place, so says a predictions table from FiveThirtyEight.
They expect Ryan Lowe’s men to finish on 61 points, meaning they would pick up 21 points from their remaining 17 league games.
That tally would leave them 10 points further back from the play-off places, with Millwall tipped to be in the sixth spot.
West Brom, Luton Town and Middlesbrough are also predicted to make up the top six – in ascending order – with Sheffield United behind current leaders Burnley.
Although North End are supposedly to finish 10 points off the play-offs, they are also to finish 14 points away from the relegation zone.
Local rivals Blackpool are predicted to be relegated on goal difference, with Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic making up the rest of the sides set to play in League One next season.
FiveThirtyEight given Lowe’s men just a six per cent chance of making it to the post season.
Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table:Burnley 96 (+42)Sheffield United 87 (+32)—----------------------------------------Middlesbrough 74 (+17)West Brom 73 (+17)Luton Town 73 (+11)Millwall 71 (+11)—----------------------------------------Norwich City 69 (+12)Watford 69 (+6)Sunderland 66 (+10)Swansea City 66 (+6)Blackburn Rovers 64 (-9)Coventry City 63 (+1)QPR 61 (-6)Preston 61 (-9)Reading 59 (-15)Bristol City 58 (-2)Stoke City 58 (-3)Hull City 58 (-13)Birmingham City 57 (-5)Rotherham United 48 (-17)Cardiff City 47 (-17)—----------------------------------------Blackpool 47 (-21)Huddersfield Town 45 (-18)Wigan Athletic 44 (-30)