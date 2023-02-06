Preston North End predicted their joint worst season in the Championship by data experts

Preston continued their poor run at home on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Bristol City – the visitors scored twice in the first half and despite Ched Evans netting in the second half, PNE could not mount enough of a comeback.

It leaves North End in 11th in the Championship table, four points off the play-off places although Blackburn Rovers play Wigan Athletic this evening which could extend the gap should the former be victorious.

At this rate however, the Lilywhites are expected to finish the season in 14th place, so says a predictions table from FiveThirtyEight.

A general view of the Preston North End club badge at Deepdale

They expect Ryan Lowe’s men to finish on 61 points, meaning they would pick up 21 points from their remaining 17 league games.

That tally would leave them 10 points further back from the play-off places, with Millwall tipped to be in the sixth spot.

West Brom, Luton Town and Middlesbrough are also predicted to make up the top six – in ascending order – with Sheffield United behind current leaders Burnley.

Although North End are supposedly to finish 10 points off the play-offs, they are also to finish 14 points away from the relegation zone.

Local rivals Blackpool are predicted to be relegated on goal difference, with Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic making up the rest of the sides set to play in League One next season.

FiveThirtyEight given Lowe’s men just a six per cent chance of making it to the post season.

