Preston North End predicted team vs Stoke City as stalwart back in contention

Ryan Lowe could welcome one key PNE man back this weekend

By George Hodgson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 13:28 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 13:41 GMT

Preston North End host Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites were due to play Southampton, away from home on Wednesday evening, but the match was postponed four hours before kick-off - due to a nearby fire. Attention now turns to the Potters clash, as PNE return to Deepdale.

On the injury front, Ched Evans remains out but Brad Potts could come back into the side after missing the last four games. Elsewhere, few changes are expected given the fact Preston should be relatively fresh. PNE have picked up 18 points from their last nine fixtures.

Here's our predicted North End team to take on Steven Schumacher's side!

Feeling good and in strong form of late! Going in search of his third successive clean sheet.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Feeling good and in strong form of late! Going in search of his third successive clean sheet.

Photo Sales
Put in some excellent performances in recent weeks and no signs of him losing his place.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

Put in some excellent performances in recent weeks and no signs of him losing his place.

Photo Sales
Man of the Match against Hull City last time out - the big Scot is surely nailed on to start.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

Man of the Match against Hull City last time out - the big Scot is surely nailed on to start.

Photo Sales
Recently celebrated the birth of his first child! Any sleepless nights will need to be put behind him come Saturday afternoon... the Welshman has started several games in a row and is in line for another.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

Recently celebrated the birth of his first child! Any sleepless nights will need to be put behind him come Saturday afternoon... the Welshman has started several games in a row and is in line for another.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Stoke City