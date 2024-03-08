The Lilywhites were due to play Southampton, away from home on Wednesday evening, but the match was postponed four hours before kick-off - due to a nearby fire. Attention now turns to the Potters clash, as PNE return to Deepdale.

On the injury front, Ched Evans remains out but Brad Potts could come back into the side after missing the last four games. Elsewhere, few changes are expected given the fact Preston should be relatively fresh. PNE have picked up 18 points from their last nine fixtures.