Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe must decide whether to stay unchanged again for the midweek trip to Southampton.

The Lilywhites head into the game unbeaten in their last seven games, with 15 points collected by North End. Preston are in the mix for the play-offs and looking to close the gap to the likes of West Brom and Hull City.

On the injury front, there is little change from last weekend's goalless draw against the Tigers - at Deepdale. But, Robbie Brady and Duane Holmes were back in the fold for that one and the two experienced pros will be in Lowe's thinking for the St Mary's trip.

Here is our predicted PNE team to face the Saints!

GK: Freddie Woodman Confidence should be high in the shot-stopper after back-to-back clean sheets and a spot in the latest Team of the Week.

RCB: Jordan Storey His performance against Hull was hailed as 'fantastic' by Ryan Lowe and he should be fine to go again.

CB: Liam Lindsay Awarded Man of the Match last weekend and will be looking to back up that display at St Mary's, up against another dangerous attack.