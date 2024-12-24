Preston North End predicted team vs Hull City as Paul Heckingbottom may need to get creative
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom could have a depleted defence for the Boxing Day clash with Hull City.
The Lilywhites were beaten in the 89th minute at Queens Park Rangers last weekend. PNE were without Andrew Hughes once again for that contest, while Jack Whatmough went off injured and Liam Lindsay picked up a two-match ban - following his second red card of the season.
Welshman Hughes should be back in the fold, having not been risked at Loftus Road. If he is unable to make the XI though, a first Championship start of the campaign could well come the way of experienced head Patrick Bauer - who has played very little football over the last two years.
Elsewhere in the side, Brad Potts and Kaine Kesler-Hayden may well retain their places out wide after a poor showing - off the bench - from Robbie Brady. Equally, it would be no surprise to see Heckingbottom turn to the Irishman - who fared fine in the last home game against Leeds United.
Rotation in midfield is possible with club captain Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson and Duane Holmes all available to the North End boss. Up top, Milutin Osmajic has two goals in his last three matches and will expect to get the nod once again.
Predicted Preston North End XI vs Hull City: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, McCann, Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Osmajic.
