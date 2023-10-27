Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe must decide whether to freshen things up for Saturday’s trip to Hull City.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Lilywhites, who drew 2-2 with Southampton on Wednesday night and now hit the road. PNE will remain without sidelined quintet Andrew Hughes, Ali McCann, Calvin Ramsay, Jack Whatmough and Emil Riis - but the likes of Milutin Osmajic, Ryan Ledson and Ched Evans were on the bench in midweek and remain in contention for starts.

Changes in defence are not anticipated and - with Liam Rosenior’s men tending to line up in a similar shape to Southampton - Lowe could stick with the 4-2-3-1 set up which served North End well last time out. Osmajic was the difference maker in the second half on Wednesday, scoring the leveller and assisting Brad Potts a couple of minutes later.

It will therefore be tough for Lowe to leave the Montenegrin out, which may see Mads Frokjaer or Will Keane lose their place in the side. It was Frokjaer who made way against the Saints, with Keane then dropping slightly deeper to play in behind Osmajic - a role he is familiar with from his Wigan Athletic days. Below is our predicted PNE team for Saturday’s clash!