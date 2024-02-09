Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe would be brave to make many changes to his team for Saturday's clash at Cardiff City.

The Lilywhites saw off high flying Ipswich Town last time out - a game in which PNE led 3-0 at half time. North End have shown encouraging signs since the second half against Bristol City and Lowe could stick with an unchanged team in South Wales.

Kian Best, Duane Holmes and Ched Evans are all expected to miss the away trip. Holmes pulled out of last weekend's squad during the warm up, with a knee issue. Best and Evans remain on the sidelines with ankle and hamstring issues, respectively.

Here is our predicted PNE side to face the Bluebirds on Saturday afternoon.

GK: Freddie Woodman The former Swansea man is up for this one and expects a bit of stick from the home faithful. He told iFollow PNE: "I do quite enjoy it. If it's done in the right way, I think it's what the game needs."

RCB: Jordan Storey The three game week may see Jack Whatmough utilised at some stage, but after a free midweek Storey should be fine to go again.

CB: Liam Lindsay A constant presence in the heart of Preston's defence, Lindsay will be looking to finish the season strongly after making his 100th appearance last weekend. You can read an interview with the Scot on our site.